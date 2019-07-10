Lib Dem councillor quits over party’s anti-Brexit stance

A long-standing Liberal Democrat quitting over the party’s strongly pro-Remain stance is understandable. The party has, after all, staked out a very strong position (one which is right for both substantive reasons and also the party’s own electoral strategy).

What is rather more puzzling, however, is when someone joins the party after we adopted such a stance, and then later leaves again complaining about that stance.

On which point, this news comes from Rochdale:

A Liberal Democrat councillor has stunned her colleagues by quitting to join The Brexit Party – just six months after defecting to them from Labour. Coun Kath Nickson now says the Lib Dems’ staunch pro-remain stance goes against her beliefs… She said: “The national Lib Dem policy of remaining in the European Union is against what I believe in. [Manchester Evening News]

Puzzling, though it is good to see that she added:

I have been treated in an outstanding way by the local Liberal Democrats.