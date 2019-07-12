Lib Dems gain another council seat from Conservatives in by-election
Only two local council by-elections this week, but both with Lib Dem candidates – very welcome as it’s important to give people the chance to vote Lib Dem.
Bridlington North, East Riding
Mike Heslop-Mullins gave the ward its first Liberal Democrat candidate since 2007. Thank you Mike… and congratulations:
While the Conservative Party seems fixated on worrying about the Brexit Party, it continues to ship votes and seats to the Liberal Democrats.
Whitecross, Herefordshire
Tricia Hales stood again for the Liberal Democrats, securing a healthy increase in the party’s vote:
Do you find these posts and my other content useful? If so you can make a small one-off donation to help cover the costs of running this site and associated email lists via PayPal here or sign up for a small monthly donation via your debit card/bank account here. Thank you!
These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.
Get by-election results by email
If you sign up for my daily email with the latest pieces from this site, you’ll also get included as a little bonus the full set of council by-election results each week:
There are no comments