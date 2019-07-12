Political

4 links for members who have not yet voted in Lib Dem leadership contest

Are you one of those party members who haven’t yet voted in the Liberal Democrat leadership contest?

If so, these links may help you make up your mind:

 

The 2019 Lib Dem leadership election is being covered by me both in podcast form with Stephen Tall in Never Mind The Bar Charts (subscribe here) and in email newsletter form with Liberal Democrat Newswire (sign up here).

