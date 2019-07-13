Lib Dem on Twitter? Show you support with the diamond emoji

You may have noticed that many Liberal Democrats have an orange diamond appear after their name on Twitter:

Rather like wearing a Lib Dem badge or displaying a window poster, it’s a great way to show your support for the party – and to make it easier for fellow supporters to join the Lib Dem community on Twitter.

It’s very easy to add the emoji: just go to your profile and then pick edit profile. This will give a chance to edit your name. If your device does not directly give you the option to insert an emoji, you can copy it from Emojipedia here.

Bingo: with just a few moments of tinkering, you’ve boosted the Liberal Democrat presence and impact on Twitter.

If you’d like also to make your own social media posting have a greater impact, a good starting place is this trio of tips. You might also find this list of suggested accounts for Lib Dems to follow on Twitter useful.