Cllr Beatrice Wishart selected for Shetland by-election
Following Tavish Scott’s resignation as the MSP for Shetland, Caron Lindsay has news of the Liberal Democrat candidate to replace him:
The Scottish Liberal Democrats have today announced Cllr Beatrice Wishart has been selected as the parliamentary candidate for Shetland.
I am absolutely delighted at this news. As Alistair Carmichael’s caseworker and as a local councillor, Beatrice knows exactly what she needs to do to improve people’s lives in Shetland. I’ve known her for the better part of 20 years and think she would be a fantastic MSP.
On being selected, Beatrice Wishart said,
I am thrilled to be standing as the Liberal Democrat candidate in Shetland. I’ve lived and worked in Shetland most of my life and I’m keenly aware of the issues that need to be addressed.
Islanders want to see fair funding for our ferries, more NHS services provided at home in Shetland, swift improvements to broadband coverage and all nurseries being given the resources and support they need to increase the amount of childcare available in our communities.
I will be a tireless champion for Shetland. It’s an honour to be given the opportunity to stand to represent my home.
