Liberal Democrats win unusual Tuesday by-election in Cardiff with 15% swing from Conservatives
Six council by-elections this week, including a trio of Liberal Democrat defences and a rare Tuesday polling day for the by-election in Cardiff (a place that seems to be making a habit of using Tuesdays).
Cyncoed, Cardiff
The Tuesday by-election is a Liberal Democrat defence with Robert Hopkins standing.
Note, once again, how it is the Liberal Democrats eating into Conservative support, not the nominal official opposite that is the Labour Party.
Thursday by-elections
Details to follow.
Do you find these posts and my other content useful? If so you can make a small one-off donation to help cover the costs of running this site and associated email lists via PayPal here or sign up for a small monthly donation via your debit card/bank account here. Thank you!
These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.
Get by-election results by email
If you sign up for my daily email with the latest pieces from this site, you’ll also get included as a little bonus the full set of council by-election results each week:
There are no comments