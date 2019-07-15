Tea and telephoning for Brecon: how you can help Jane Dodds from your own home
Janet Grauberg, a volunteer with the Camden Liberal Democrats local party, hosted a “Tea & Telephoning” session calling postal voters in Brecon and Radnorshire last weekend.
She said:
It was really easy to do. There were four of us and we phoned for an hour, stopped for a cup of tea and a slice of cake*, and then did another hour of phoning.
We used the Virtual Phone Bank that is all set up on the Lib Dems website, and all you need is a smartphone and a Connect login.
We reached some people who hadn’t made their mind up, and some Green voters who wanted a bit more information about Lib Dem policies, given that the Green Party candidate has stood down, and it felt very worthwhile.
It was definitely more fun doing it as a group, but anyone could also use the phone bank if they had a few minutes here and there, and help another Liberal Democrat to win.
If you’re not able to and help Jane Dodds in person, then this is a great way you can help from wherever you are.
* Chocolate, I hope.
