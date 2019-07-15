Janet Grauberg, a volunteer with the Camden Liberal Democrats local party, hosted a “Tea & Telephoning” session calling postal voters in Brecon and Radnorshire last weekend.

She said:

It was really easy to do. There were four of us and we phoned for an hour, stopped for a cup of tea and a slice of cake*, and then did another hour of phoning.

We used the Virtual Phone Bank that is all set up on the Lib Dems website, and all you need is a smartphone and a Connect login.

We reached some people who hadn’t made their mind up, and some Green voters who wanted a bit more information about Lib Dem policies, given that the Green Party candidate has stood down, and it felt very worthwhile.

It was definitely more fun doing it as a group, but anyone could also use the phone bank if they had a few minutes here and there, and help another Liberal Democrat to win.