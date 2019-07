Police reject claims of law-breaking at Peterborough by-election

The police has concluded the evidence doesn’t stack up for various claims of law-breaking during the Peterborough Parliamentary by-election:

Five allegations of malpractice at a Parliamentary by-election were unfounded, a police inquiry concluded… Allegations of bribery, postal vote issues, burning of ballots and breaching the privacy of the vote were made to Cambridgeshire Police. A spokesman confirmed the force found no criminal activity had taken place. [BBC]

The Brexit Party had been very vocal with claims that the law had been broken.

Keep up with news about elections by email

If you’d like to be notified by email when new posts about how are how our elections are run appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)



Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Name * First Last If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.

Interested in more stories about how our elections are run? Follow my dedicated election law channels on Facebook or Twitter which include bonus extra stories that don’t appear on this blog.