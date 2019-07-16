A welcome move by Labour Party peers

Good to see so many Labour peers speaking up against anti-Semitism with an advert in The Guardian. In what as far as I can remember is an unprecedented move, dozens of Parliamentarians have taken out an advert critical of their own party leader:

More than sixty Labour peers have taken out an advertisement accusing Jeremy Corbyn of having “failed the test of leadership” over his handling of antisemitism complaints within the party.

The peers, including more than a dozen former ministers such as Peter Hain, Beverley Hughes and John Reid, have addressed the advert in the Guardian to Corbyn directly.