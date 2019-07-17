The way we win Brecon & Radnorshire

A guest post from the Liberal Democrat Director of Campaigns & Elections, Shaun Roberts:

There are just two weeks until polling day as I write this from our by-election HQ in Brecon.

There’s a tremendous buzz here amongst the team and the activists who have been coming from all over the country. We have a brilliant candidate in Jane Dodds who would make a fantastic addition to our growing Parliamentary Party. Our campaign is being superbly run by James Lillis who masterminded our last by-election win in Richmond Park.

The Tories are fighting hard. The Brexit Party is fighting hard. But if we can keep up the stream of Lib Dem volunteers coming here for two more weeks, then victory will be in our grasp!

I hope many of you will come and join us over these vital days for our campaign and be part of something that could be very special.

The way we’re going to win this is on the doorsteps.

We know that nothing is more effective in persuading a voter to back us than having a Liberal Democrat volunteer talk to them in person.

That’s why we’re organising a canvassing blitz in these last two weeks to have real discussions on thousands of doorsteps to spread our positive message. It’s a model we plan to spread to more constituencies around the country in the coming months.

There’s never been a more exciting and important time to be a Liberal Democrat campaigner. If we can win this by-election it will be a huge boost to our new leader and the battle to stop Brexit.

Please come and be part of it!