Impressive Lib Dem peformances in council by-election results in so far

Following an unusual Tuesday council by-election (a big Lib Dem win, woop), Thursday brought another five council by-elections, along with a Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) by-election.

Across all these contests there was a full slate of Liberal Democrat candidates – excellent news for the party’s continued rebuilding.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner

Triggered by Vera Baird’s appointment as Victims’ Commissioner for England and Wales, this contest saw Jonathan Wallace stand for the Liberal Democrats.

Result to come.

Downs North, Ashford

Adrian Gee-Turner was the Liberal Democrat candidate.

Result to come.

Llanbadarn Fawr Sulien, Ceredigion

Michael Chappell stood for the Liberal Democrats and scored a good vote increase:

Brixworth, Daventry

Jonathan Harris was the Liberal Democrat candidate.

Result to come.

Westbury North, Wiltshire

Carole King was the Liberal Democrat hoping to hold this Lib Dem seat in a by-election caused by the resignation of Cllr David Jenkins. And she did:

East Sheen, Richmond upon Thames

The death of Mona Adams triggered this by-election for a Lib Dem held seat, fought by Julia Cambridge:

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

