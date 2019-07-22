“To all the vile antisemites out there: clear off from the Palestinian quest for freedom and justice” – Layla Moran
Well said, Layla Moran:
Genuine supporters of Palestinians’ rights are fighting for equality, justice and freedom, aims that are in diametric opposition to any form of antisemitism. True champions of these causes both fight for Palestinian rights and also against any form of racism, including antisemitism. It is time to stop posing these as somehow conflicting choices. Many brilliant colleagues in parliament and elsewhere do this powerfully and passionately, week in and week out. No sinister conspiracy stops them from doing this…
To all the vile antisemites out there: clear off from the Palestinian quest for freedom and justice. Take your odious Jew-hatred elsewhere and do not think for one second that your views help champion Palestinian rights.
Or as she put it previously:
My plea to those who feel they need to step up for the Palestinians: Please do that, my God do we need it but also please don’t do it in a way that stokes antisemitism.
You can do both. You don’t have to be pro-Palestinian and antisemitic.
Thank you to David Graham for highlighting the piece to me.
There are no comments