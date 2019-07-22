Well said, Layla Moran:

Genuine supporters of Palestinians’ rights are fighting for equality, justice and freedom, aims that are in diametric opposition to any form of antisemitism. True champions of these causes both fight for Palestinian rights and also against any form of racism, including antisemitism. It is time to stop posing these as somehow conflicting choices. Many brilliant colleagues in parliament and elsewhere do this powerfully and passionately, week in and week out. No sinister conspiracy stops them from doing this…

To all the vile antisemites out there: clear off from the Palestinian quest for freedom and justice. Take your odious Jew-hatred elsewhere and do not think for one second that your views help champion Palestinian rights.