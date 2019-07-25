Former Conservative special adviser joins the Liberal Democrats

Simon Bishop was a Conservative special adviser at the Department for International Development, 2014-16. He’s now a Liberal Democrat member:

Six months ago, I decided to quit the Conservative Party if Boris Johnson became its leader and prime minister. I’m not only sticking to that pledge but going further and defecting to the Liberal Democrats…

Critical to my decision, in the Liberal Democrats we have a party with the right values, leadership, political will and ideas to make Britain world-class again.

I had the privilege to work in the Conservative-Liberal Democrat Coalition from 2014-2015 and saw first-hand their willingness to fight for what was right for the country, at the expense, of course, of their own popularity and electoral success.

At the heart of those efforts was Jo Swinson, a genuine values-led leader, with the courage to do the right thing for Britain.

She – and the wider party – have bold plans on housing, social care, generational inequality and other major challenges of the day. They want to reduce poverty and inequality. [The Independent]