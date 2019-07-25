Lib Dems win council by-election in knife-edge finish as Labour slumps
Four council by-elections this week, one on a Wednesday, only two with Lib Dem candidates and the debut of Brexit Party local election candidates.
But those two Lib Dems secured quite a pair of results…
Farringdon Within,City of London
The Wednesday contest and, as is the norm in the City, the only political party putting up a candidate was Labour in amongst the phalanx of different independents:
Barnwood, Gloucester
Ashley Bowkett stood for the Lib Dems in a ward with a Brexit Party candidate and in an area that has traditionally been a Conservative-Lib Dem struggle.
He gained the seat this time, increasing the Lib Dem vote share by nearly half:
Podsmead, Gloucester
Sebastian Field was the Lib Dem here, after no Lib Dem candidate last time in an area that has been a Labour-Conservative battle.
It was close, very close:
Hart, Hartlepool
The seven previous contests on these ward boundaries produced no Lib Dem candidate here. That didn’t change with the eighth contest this week.
These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.
