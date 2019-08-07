Pizza, politics and helping a great team of Liberal Democrats

I’m off to Birmingham Edgbaston later this month for a fundraiser to help the great local team who finished second in the European elections:

Edgbaston Lib Dems are pleased to host Mark Pack at our general election fundraising event. Mark is a well known author, podcaster, blogger and election analyst.

Mark’s talk is titled: “Why did we do so well in the local and euro elections, and how do we repeat this?”

The Lib Dems finished second in the Euro elections in Birmingham Edgbaston this year. With an autumn general election looking increasingly likely, Mark’s wise words should help us deliver a strong result if there’s another election this year.

Tickets are £20 per person, which will include a main course and a soft drink or Tea or Coffee. A cash bar and desserts are available. Being a Lib Dem fundraising event, there will of course be a raffle!

Bottega is a stylish presecco bar and Italian restaurant in Arena Birmingham, formerly the NIA, in the centre of the city. For those who know the city, it is across from the Sea Life Centre. Parking at Paradise Circus is a little cheaper than the NIA.

Proceeds will go to the general election campaign in Edgbaston, where the Lib Dems finished in 2nd place in this year’s Euro elections.