Liberal Democrats win in Cambridge with huge swing from Labour
Three council by-elections this week, though alas only two Liberal Democrat candidates: a reminder of how much more we still have to do to rebuild the party’s local government base.
Newnham, Cambridge
A Lib Dem defence, triggered by happier circumstances than most by-elections: Lucy Nethsingha’s election to the European Parliament. Josh Matthews stood to replace her… and succeeded with some style:
Irthlingborough Waterloo, East Northamptonshire
No Lib Dem candidate, continuing the pattern of the previous three contests stretching back 12 years to the ward’s creation.
Result to come
Claines, Worcester
A Conservative seat with Mel Allcott standing for the Liberal Democrats in a ward the party last won in 2011.
Result to come
These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections.
