Liberal Democrats win in Cambridge with huge swing from Labour

Three council by-elections this week, though alas only two Liberal Democrat candidates: a reminder of how much more we still have to do to rebuild the party’s local government base.

Newnham, Cambridge

A Lib Dem defence, triggered by happier circumstances than most by-elections: Lucy Nethsingha’s election to the European Parliament. Josh Matthews stood to replace her… and succeeded with some style:

Irthlingborough Waterloo, East Northamptonshire

No Lib Dem candidate, continuing the pattern of the previous three contests stretching back 12 years to the ward’s creation.

Result to come

Claines, Worcester

A Conservative seat with Mel Allcott standing for the Liberal Democrats in a ward the party last won in 2011.

Result to come

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

