Labour councillor in Scotland switches to Liberal Democrats

Following the news of a councillor joining the Lib Dems in Bolton, now a Labour councillor in Scotland has also switched*:

Fiona Dryburgh, who represents an East Kilbride ward on South Lanarkshire Council, announced she had defected to the Lib Dems because of her “vehement” opposition to Scottish independence…

Her defection was welcomed by Scottish Lib Dems leader Willie Rennie. He said: “… She joins the many former Labour members who are proud to call themselves Liberal Democrats and she is representative of thousands of former Labour voters who are now backing the Liberal Democrats. They have been offended by Labour’s decision to abandon Scotland in the UK and the EU. We are now their political home.” [The Scotsman]