Liberal Democrats overtake Labour in Shropshire by-election
Only the one council by-election this week, over in Shropshire.
Meole, Shropshire
Adam Fejfer stood for the Liberal Democrats in this Conservative seat and very much turned it into one the party can win in the future:
These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.
