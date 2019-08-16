Ellen Nicholson selected by Liberal Democrats for South West Wiltshire

Great coverage in Nursing Times for Ellen Nicholson, who was selected earlier this year as the Liberal Democrat Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC) for South West Wiltshire:

Ellen Nicholson told Nursing Times that feeling powerless to help her patients with their wider challenges beyond those related to their health while she worked in general practice had “awoken” a passion in her to enter politics. “When you are actually in nursing in primary care, you can treat the health side things that you see in people but you can’t go much further and there’s some awful things that you actually see, some people’s social circumstances, problems with education, problems with housing, and I think it awoke the desire to actually want to do something about those as well,” she said. [Nursing Times]

Well worth clicking through to read the full piece.

There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here, and some starter advice for the newly selected here.

Keep up with news about Lib Dem selections

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat selections appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)



Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Name * First Last

What stories would you like alerts for? * Election law and electoral administration news Liberal Democrat conference Liberal Democrat candidate selection news If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.