It’s very odd what passes for clever political strategy these days

Focusing on unpopular policies and unpopular people is an odd approach, to say the least, to political strategy. And yet that’s what we’ve seen this week.

First, here’s a little comparison between Labour and the Liberal Democrats:

Plus of course:

All of which helps explain why Labour’s tactics in the last week weren’t so smart:

Indeed, more generally – focusing on unpopular things doesn’t make for smart political strategy:

But there are some good things in politics, such as in Sheffield: