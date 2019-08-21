New Lib Dem Shadow Cabinet revealed, including substantive roles for both former leaders
Alongside key staff appointments, Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson has also now revealed her first Shadow Cabinet line-up. Good to see both former leaders Tim Farron and Vince Cable take up substantive roles.
- Jo Swinson
- Leader
- Ed Davey
- Chancellor of the Exchequer
- Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
- Chuka Umunna
- Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs
- International Development
- International Trade
- Christine Jardine
- Home Department
- Justice
- Women and Equalities
- Deputy Chief Whip
- Tom Brake
- Exiting the European Union
- Duchy of Lancaster
- Jamie Stone
- Defence
- Scotland
- Vince Cable
- Health and Social Care
- Layla Moran
- Education
- Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
- Wera Hobhouse
- Climate Change and Environment
- Transport
- Tim Farron
- Housing, Communities and Local Government
- Work and Pensions
- North of England (Northern Powerhouse)
- Alistair Carmichael
- Chief WhipNorthern Ireland
- Jane Dodds
- Wales
- Food & Rural Affairs
- Catherine Bearder
- Europe
- Siobhan Benita
- London
- Willie Rennie
- Scotland
- Kirsty Williams
- Wales
- Dick Newby
- Leader of the House of Lords
- Sal Brinton
- President of the Liberal Democrats
Note: Norman Lamb and Sarah Wollaston will attend relevant Shadow Cabinet meetings but given their roles as chairs of Select Committees they do not have a formal Shadow Cabinet role.
Advertisements
There are no comments