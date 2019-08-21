New Lib Dem Shadow Cabinet revealed, including substantive roles for both former leaders

Alongside key staff appointments, Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson has also now revealed her first Shadow Cabinet line-up. Good to see both former leaders Tim Farron and Vince Cable take up substantive roles.

Jo Swinson Leader

Ed Davey Chancellor of the Exchequer Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

Chuka Umunna Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs International Development International Trade

Christine Jardine Home Department Justice Women and Equalities Deputy Chief Whip

Tom Brake Exiting the European Union Duchy of Lancaster

Jamie Stone Defence Scotland

Vince Cable Health and Social Care

Layla Moran Education Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

Wera Hobhouse Climate Change and Environment Transport

Tim Farron Housing, Communities and Local Government Work and Pensions North of England (Northern Powerhouse)

Alistair Carmichael Chief WhipNorthern Ireland

Jane Dodds Wales Food & Rural Affairs

Catherine Bearder Europe

Siobhan Benita London

Willie Rennie Scotland

Kirsty Williams Wales

Dick Newby Leader of the House of Lords

Sal Brinton President of the Liberal Democrats



Note: Norman Lamb and Sarah Wollaston will attend relevant Shadow Cabinet meetings but given their roles as chairs of Select Committees they do not have a formal Shadow Cabinet role.