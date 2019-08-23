Former Labour MP arrested on suspicion of fraud

The Daily Mirror reports:

Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O’Mara has been arrested on suspicion of fraud, the Mirror understands. Police arrested the MP a week ago, at the same time as office manager Gareth Arnold, who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit fraud.

Elected as a Labour MP, Jared O’Mara had previously parted ways with the party over previous controversies, including claims of sexism and homophobia, and has said he will resign as an MP in September.

