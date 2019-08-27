Home Office advert banned for misleading claims about EU citizens

The independent Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has banned a radio advertisement from the Home Office about the process for EU citizens to apply to remain in the UK after Brexit.

The Home Office’s advert claimed the system is really simple. The ASA decided otherwise, as the New European reports:

The government department’s radio advert, which was broadcast on April 13, told EU citizens that they only needed to have simple ID details to hand in order to apply to stay in the UK after Brexit. “All you need is your passport or ID card and to complete an online form,” said the advert. However, many EU citizens have been asked to provide further documentation, prompting the ASA to rule that the advert is “misleading”.

Christine Jardine, new to the Liberal Democrat Shadow Home Secretary brief, commented:

It’s appalling the way EU citizens have been treated by the Tories since the referendum. We’ve already heard far too many cases of people not receiving the Settled Status they are entitled to. The Home Office putting out misleading adverts about how to apply only makes it worse.