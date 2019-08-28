Petition against proroguing Parliament tops 1 million

As a petition on the Parliament website says:

Parliament must not be prorogued or dissolved unless and until the Article 50 period has been sufficiently extended or the UK’s intention to withdraw from the EU has been cancelled.

You can sign the petition against proroguing Parliament here.

When you sign the petition, you will be sent a confirmation email. You must respond to that email for your signature to count. (If you don’t appear to have received the email, it is worth checking in your spam/junk folder. Look for an email from no-reply@petition.parliament.uk.)

These official Parliamentary petitions are open to British citizens and UK residents (only) – and you can only sign a petition once.

And when you’ve signed it, there’s more you can do:

Share this post with your friends.

Make sure you are registered to vote.

Join the Liberal Democrats.