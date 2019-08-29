Labour hammered in first by-election result in this week
Three by-elections this week, two for local councils and one for the Scottish Parliament.
Radcliffe West, Bury
Kingsley Jones stood for the Liberal Democrats to contest this Labour-held seat. A nice little step forward in the Lib Dem vote was secured in a contest that saw Labour hammered and the Conservative vote slump:
RADF = Radcliffe First, a local independent slate.
East Kilbride Central North, South Lanarkshire
Being in Scotland, this contest was held using the altnerative vote as it was to fill one vacancy in a multi-member ward usually elected by STV. Paul McGarry stood for the Liberal Democrats.
Result to come.
Shetland, Scottish Parliament
Following Tavish Scott’s retirement as an MSP, Beatrice Wishart stood for the Liberal Democrats.
Result to come.
These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.
