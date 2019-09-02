What does history tell us about who would win an October general election?

The past may not be a sure guide to the future, but it’s worth a regular look given how inaccurate much political punditry turns out.

So what does the past tell us about an October 2019 general election? One answer to that is to see what the opinion polls were saying a similar period ahead of previous general elections:

Election year Month for

data Con Lab Lib Dem Green Brexit/

Ukip 2019 (?) Aug 32 34 18 6 13 2017 Apr 46 27 10 3 8 2015* Mar 34 34 7 6 14 2010 Mar 38 31 19 2005 Mar 33 38 20 2001 Apr 30 51 13 1997 Feb 31 51 13 1992* Feb 39 39 17 1987 Apr 41 31 26

Data source: PollBase. Bold indicates the party that, in some form or another, won the general election which followed within a couple of months. * indicates years in which the polls were most inaccurate. In both cases, they under-estimated the Conservatives and over-estimated Labour.

There is nothing sophisticated with the averaging – just the simple average of all the polls with fieldwork starting in that month. But that’s sufficient for basic overall trend spotting – and in this case, it’s that a party as poorly off in the polls as Boris Johnson’s currently stands did not previously go on to win a general election a couple of months or so later.

Another reason why Remainers shouldn’t be scared of the political genius of Dominic Cummings. The outcome of an October election may be massively uncertain. But that also makes it a massive gamble for the Conservatives: they could well get smashed, and are even kindly helping make that sort of outcome more likely.

A gamble which may come off, particularly as my usual heuristic of ‘whoever is ahead at Christmas usually wins an election the following year’ would, just, point to the Conservatives this time. Though with a changed Prime Minister, the creation of one significant new political party and the election being much later after Christmas than usual, there are excuses aplenty if that pattern breaks this time.

(A more detailed analysis of that pattern is in the chapter from me in Sex, Lies and Politics: The Secret Influences That Drive our Political Choices, out in a few days time.)

