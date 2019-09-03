+++ Phillip Lee joins the Liberal Democrats

Conservative MP Phillip Lee (Bracknell ) has today joined the Liberal Democrats, removing the government’s majority in the House of Commons.

He did it with some stylish timing:

Jo Swinson has welcomed him to the party, saying:

You have joined us at the most crucial time. I look forward to working with you to prevent a disastrous Brexit, and to fight for a fairer, more equal society.

Here is Phillip Lee’s resignation letter focusing, no surprise, on Brexit:

If you sign up for my blog posts digest you’ll get a handy one-a-day email with links to all the latest posts. You can also sign up for a range of other lists, including Liberal Democrat Newswire – a monthly newsletter about the party. Just pick the options you’d like on the sign-up form.