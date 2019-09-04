Lynda Murphy and Kishan Devani selected in former Liberal Democrat seats
First up, news from Eastleigh:
Lynda Murphy will contest the Eastleigh constituency in any upcoming General Election, in a fight that could be close between Lynda and the Conservatives.
Lynda, a strong environmental campaigner, has lived locally with her family for many years and has committed to working hard for the people of Eastleigh Constituency.
Lynda says;
“I’m standing to become the next MP for Eastleigh because I really feel local people need better representation in parliament, with an MP who cares for and listens to them. I will also continue fighting against a disastrous No Deal Brexit which will be so bad for the people who live and work here.
“Voters here already know that we Lib Dems have a strong local record over the last 25 years, fighting for Eastleigh. We’ve put our area first, ahead of party politics. The Conservative government has made a complete mess of Brexit, and its austerity cuts have brought our NHS, our police and our schools to their knees. Everyone knows that Labour can’t win here. Only the Lib Dems can sort out the mess left by the Conservatives and put Britain first.”
Former Eastleigh MP Mike Thornton welcomed the appointment and said;
“Lynda is a great campaigner and I know she will work hard for local people. Eastleigh deserves an MP that will put local people first at all times, not their political career.”
Next, news from Montgomeryshire:
The biggest meeting of Montgomeryshire Liberal Democrats for many years has chosen Kishan Devani as their candidate for the coming election. Former Conservative Kishan Devani joined the Liberal Democrats due the Conservatives move to the right. Kishan is a former teacher and the son of Ugandan Asian refugees.
Speaking after the meeting in Welshpool Town Hall Kishan said:
“I am delighted and honoured that Montgomeryshire Lib Dem members have placed their trust in me. I am determined that we will bring Montgomeryshire home to its Liberal roots. There is no longer a place in the Conservatives for compassionate, moderate people who do not share the hard-right Conservative obsession with the UK crashing out of the European Union with no deal. A destructive move that will do huge damage to rural communities like Montgomeryshire.”
Richard Church, the Chair of Montgomeryshire Liberal Democrats added:
“Kishan will bring huge energy and enthusiasm to the campaign. After Jane Dodds’s fantastic win in Brecon and Radnorshire just a month ago we will be targeting Montgomeryshire to bring it back to the Liberal Democrats.”
There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here, and some starter advice for the newly selected here.
