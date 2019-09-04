First up, news from Eastleigh:

Lynda Murphy will contest the Eastleigh constituency in any upcoming General Election, in a fight that could be close between Lynda and the Conservatives.

Lynda, a strong environmental campaigner, has lived locally with her family for many years and has committed to working hard for the people of Eastleigh Constituency.

Lynda says;

“I’m standing to become the next MP for Eastleigh because I really feel local people need better representation in parliament, with an MP who cares for and listens to them. I will also continue fighting against a disastrous No Deal Brexit which will be so bad for the people who live and work here.

“Voters here already know that we Lib Dems have a strong local record over the last 25 years, fighting for Eastleigh. We’ve put our area first, ahead of party politics. The Conservative government has made a complete mess of Brexit, and its austerity cuts have brought our NHS, our police and our schools to their knees. Everyone knows that Labour can’t win here. Only the Lib Dems can sort out the mess left by the Conservatives and put Britain first.”

Former Eastleigh MP Mike Thornton welcomed the appointment and said;

“Lynda is a great campaigner and I know she will work hard for local people. Eastleigh deserves an MP that will put local people first at all times, not their political career.”