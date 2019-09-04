Nick Harvey stepping down as Lib Dem Chief Executive

Nick Harvey has announced his decision to stand down as the Liberal Democrat Chief Executive:

After the heat and dust of an election has settled, we will be at a natural change point. It will be the right moment for me to pursue new paths, and with a new Leader, a new President from January and a new Parliament, time for a new Chief Executive to complete the team to take the party forward for the next five or ten years. I have given notice so the party can plan ahead, but am here and very much up for excitement, challenge and opportunity of the election.

Nick Harvey, who has served as Chief Exec for the last couple of years, was also prior to that MP for North Devon 1992-2015.

The job advert has appeared for a new Liberal Democrat Chief Executive is now up:

The Chief Executive leads the party administration and directs the human, financial and administrative resources of the Party – both its senior professional team and its membership and supporter base. S/he will bring energy and outstanding leadership to this crucial job, whilst recognising that the relationship with the Leader (for political leadership) and the President (line manager of the Chief Executive and the representative of all members of the party) have a key role in the direction of the party. The Chief Executive is directly responsible for the HQ Directors Team and other directly managed Senior Managers, and through them, all staff of the Federal Party and Parliamentary Office of the Liberal Democrats. S/he is also responsible for ensuring that HQ and staff teams work closely with their Federal and State member representatives, who will monitor and deliver services to members and the outside world.

There’s a tight turnaround for applications, so if you think you may be interested in applying do go take a look now.

