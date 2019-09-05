Appalling behaviour by Jacob Rees-Mogg as he smears a doctor

The expert Dr David Nicholl, a consultant neurologist, was drafted in by the government to help with assessing the possible shortages of medicians, food and fuel for the Operation Yellowhammer report.

Government using an expert? Good news you might expect. But…

When Jacob Rees-Mogg appeared on LBC’s Nick Ferrari show, David Nicholl rang in to ask about the risks to people’s health with a No Deal Brexit, as set out in that Yellowhammer report.

Rees-Mogg kicked off the first round of controversy by responding – to the expert the government had used, remember – with accusations of fearmongering.

Rees-Mogg then went even further in Parliament, protected by Parliamentary privilege against libel laws:

Jacob Rees-Mogg has been branded “absolutely disgusting” after likening a doctor warning of deaths after a no-deal Brexit to disgraced anti-vaxxer Andrew Wakefield. The Commons leader angered MPs when he stepped up his war on whistleblower Dr David Nicholl, a consultant neurologist, after a bitter clash earlier this week. “I’m afraid it seems to me that Dr David Nicholl is as irresponsible as Dr Wakefield,” Mr Rees-Mogg claimed… Dr Wakefield … was struck off the UK medical register for unethical behaviour after his discredited research linked autism to the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. [The Independent]

No wonder the British Medical Association (BMA) responded:

The chair of the BMA added:

Sarah Wollaston, Chair of the Health and Social Care Select Committee, added:

And David Nicholl? He’s challenged Jacob Rees-Mogg to repeat his comments outside Parliament, where he won’t be protected by law: