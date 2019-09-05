Big swing from Labour to the Lib Dems in Coventry by-election
After quite the few days in British politics, we have three council by-elections this week, two of which feature Liberal Democrat candidates.
Wainbody, Coventry
James Morshead stood for the Lib Dems in a ward where in the party’s best days it finished third and in its worse fifth. No more, however, because he and the team took the Lib Dems up into second with a big swing from Labour:
Penrith South, Eden
No Liberal Democrat candidate, continuing a long pattern broken only in 2015 when there was a party candidate.
St Andrew’s and Docklands, Kingston upon Hull
Tracey Henry was the Liberal Democrat candidate.
Result to come.
These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.
