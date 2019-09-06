Political

NEW: get key Lib Dem and anti-Brexit tweets by email

There’s much good to be said about how key Liberal Democrats use Twitter effectively to reach the media, opinion formers, members, supporters and the wider public.

A downside, however, is that if you’re not on Twitter you can often miss much of the news and explanation of what’s going on.

Which is why I’ve created a series of email lists to let you follow key tweets. Pick the options you want and for each, you’ll get no more than one email a day with the latest messages:

If you are a Twiter user, you may instead find my Twitter lists useful.

