How to get a replacement Liberal Democrat membership card
Lost your membership card? Damaged it when making it double up as a cake knife? Got it stuck in a machine when you confused it with a train ticket?
No problem.
You can now order a replacement membership card online at:
www.libdems.org.uk/replacement-card
(Or at least, you can for the moment as a new, streamlined and mostly automated system is tried out to replace the previous slow and laborious manual process.)
