Political

How to get a replacement Liberal Democrat membership card

Lost your membership card? Damaged it when making it double up as a cake knife? Got it stuck in a machine when you confused it with a train ticket?

No problem.

You can now order a replacement membership card online at:

www.libdems.org.uk/replacement-card

(Or at least, you can for the moment as a new, streamlined and mostly automated system is tried out to replace the previous slow and laborious manual process.)

Advertisements

There are no comments

Share your views

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.