And then there were seventeen: Angela Smith joins the Liberal Democrats
As teased by Jo Swinson, Anglea Smith, the former Labour MP for Sheffield Hillsborough and then for Penistone and Stocksbridge has joined the Liberal Democrats:
She was one of the non-Liberal Democrat MPs who joined Jane Dodds on the campaign trail during the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election.
