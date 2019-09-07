Ken Clarke: I might vote for the Liberal Democrats

Well, given Michael Heseltine has done it, perhaps it’s not such a surprise that Ken Clarke is now also thinking of voting Liberal Democrat:

Other Tories of his persuasion have switched to the Lib Dems. Could he? At the age of 79, “it would be rather silly, wouldn’t it? I am so obviously a Conservative. All my friends would laugh.” He might, though, very well vote for the Lib Dems.

“I haven’t made my mind up which way I’m going to vote. It depends where Boris has taken us by then. If I was going to cast a protest vote, I would follow the Conservative tradition of voting Lib Dem.” [The Observer]