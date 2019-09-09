Should Lib Dems back revoking Article 50 rather than a People’s Vote?
That’s set to be the key debate at the Liberal Democrat federal party conference starting this weekend in Bournemouth:
The Guardian adds:
The Lib Dem leader, Jo Swinson, said she would support the cancellation of Brexit…
She will take the proposal to a vote at the party’s autumn conference in Bournemouth, which starts on Saturday.
Senior party figures have been toying for months with backing the revocation of article 50, but up to now only as an alternative to a no-deal Brexit. A source said the shift in policy was to back cancelling Brexit “in all circumstances”.
Moving to a ‘vote for us and we’ll Revoke’ position not only has a clear simplicity about it, it also would mean that the Lib Dems can say ‘vote for us, we’ll get Brexit out of the way and get stuck straight into tackling inequality and public services‘.
