Political

Lib Dems do the Revokey-Dokey: Never Mind The Bar Charts

Welcome to the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts, which takes a look at the news that the Liberal Democrats may run in the general election on a simple ‘revoke Article 50’ platform.

Show notes

Find Never Mind The Bar Charts on social media

Like the show? Do follow on Twitter or Facebook. It’s a great way to hear more about the podcast – and to let your friends and colleagues know about it too.

Subscribe, rate and review

If you like Never Mind The Bar Charts, you can find us on Acast, Anchor, BreakerGoogle Podcasts, iTunesOvercastPocket Casts, PodBean, RadioPublicSpotify or Stitcher. Hit subscribe to get future episodes delivered straight to you, and please do rate and review the show, if only to make Stephen and myself happy.

Advertisements

There are no comments

Share your views

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.