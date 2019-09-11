Munira Wilson selected by Liberal Democrats for Twickenham constituency

Brilliant news from Twickenham, where Munira Wilson has been selected in the constituency following Vince Cable’s announcement of his plans to stand down at the next election.

There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here, and some starter advice for the newly selected here.

