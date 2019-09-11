Munira Wilson selected by Liberal Democrats for Twickenham constituency
Brilliant news from Twickenham, where Munira Wilson has been selected in the constituency following Vince Cable’s announcement of his plans to stand down at the next election.
There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here, and some starter advice for the newly selected here.
Keep up with news about Lib Dem selections
If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat selections appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)
There are no comments