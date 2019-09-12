Jo Swinson confirms: serious talks on election pacts with Plaid

The BBC reports:

The Liberal Democrats are “seriously in discussions” with Plaid Cymru to agree a pact at the next general election, Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson has said… Asked how that was progressing, Ms Swinson told BBC Sunday Politics Wales: “There are constructive discussions underway…but those discussions will take their course and announcements will be made as that happens.”

This follows, of course, Plaid’s decision to stand down in the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election and instead to back Lib Dem Jane Dodds.

There is much more to successful political pacts than talking about who won’t stand where, but such talks are part of the mix. They’re especially relevant as the long-run average of the combined Conservative, Ukip and Brexit Party vote shares since the 2017 election is the mid-40s. If that is a combined block facing fractured opposition, that’s enough to give a landslide. But if it isn’t combined and faces a more organised opposition, it could go down to crushing defeat.

Expect more news on this front as the general election nears.

If you sign up for my blog posts digest you’ll get a handy one-a-day email with links to all the latest posts. You can also sign up for a range of other lists, including Liberal Democrat Newswire – a monthly newsletter about the party. Just pick the options you’d like on the sign-up form.