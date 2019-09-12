Lib Dems gain seat in South Northamptonshire off Conservatives

Five council by-elections this week, of which two are Liberal Democrat defences and all five have a Lib Dem candidate. (Hooray!)

St Mark’s, Rushmoor

Thomas Mitchell stood for the Lib Dems, defending Alain Dekker’s seat after work changes took him away from the area.

Result to come.

Ryhall and Casterton, Rutland

Beverley Wrigley-Pheasant stood for the Lib Dems – the first Lib Dem candidate in this ward after six no-shows since the ward was first up for election in May 2003.

Result to come.

Middleton Cheney, South Northamptonshire

Mark Allen’s candidature for the Lib Dems made it twice in a row that the party has contested this ward – after 12 no-shows stretching back to the ward’s first contest in 1976! And wow, it was worth it:

He joined the party in 2016 and it was his standing last time that broke that run back to 1976. A lovely example of the difference our newer members are making.

Bishop’s Castle, Shropshire

After Jonathan Keeley’s resignation, Ruth Houghton stood for the Liberal Democrats.

Result to come.

Finedon, Wellingborough

Chris Nelson stood for the Liberal Democrats, making it twice in a row the party has contested this ward after four previous no-shows going back to its creation for the 2003 elections.

Result to come.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

