Sam Gyimah joins the Liberal Democrats

Another day, another new MP for the Liberal Democrats – and another step forward in making the party more diverse as Sam Gyimah joins the party:

Former Conservative MP Sam Gyimah has joined the Liberal Democrats. Six MPs have defected to the party in recent weeks, including former Tory MP Philip Lee, and ex-Labour MPs Luciana Berger and Chuka Umunna. Mr Gyimah was one of the 21 Tories who had the Conservative whip removed after rebelling against Boris Johnson in a bid to prevent a no-deal Brexit. [BBC]

Jo Swinson welcomed the MP for East Surrey to the party, saying:

Sam Gyimah is a fantastic Remain campaigner. He was one of the 21 Conservative MPs that had the whip removed for helping us to stop no deal. He is a man of principle, and I’m so glad he’s joined the Liberal Democrats this evening.

