Highlights from Monday at Liberal Democrat conference in Bournemouth

I spent much of the day helping train and brief excellent Prospective Parliamentary Candidates on what they need to do to win. One, in particular, I really hope will be an MP by Christmas (and still able to have a burgundy passport):

At lunchtime I joined a Demos panel on localism, emphasising that to be successful localism has to be about inspiring more community activists and not simply about changing the rules. We need more Dorothy Thornhills and not just more Localism Acts:

Many of the party’s recent new members, some high profile and some not, have been in Bournemouth:

The environment featured heavily today:

As is traditional at a Liberal Democrat event, I did a digital training session:

… and I bought raffle tickets:

And finally, a reminder of how different Jo Swinson is from Boris Johnson:

Keep up with news about Lib Dem conference

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat conference appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)



Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Name * First Last

What stories would you like alerts for? * Election law and electoral administration news Liberal Democrat conference Liberal Democrat candidate selection news If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.