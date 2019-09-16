Highlights from Monday at Liberal Democrat conference in Bournemouth
I spent much of the day helping train and brief excellent Prospective Parliamentary Candidates on what they need to do to win. One, in particular, I really hope will be an MP by Christmas (and still able to have a burgundy passport):
At lunchtime I joined a Demos panel on localism, emphasising that to be successful localism has to be about inspiring more community activists and not simply about changing the rules. We need more Dorothy Thornhills and not just more Localism Acts:
Many of the party’s recent new members, some high profile and some not, have been in Bournemouth:
The environment featured heavily today:
As is traditional at a Liberal Democrat event, I did a digital training session:
… and I bought raffle tickets:
And finally, a reminder of how different Jo Swinson is from Boris Johnson:
