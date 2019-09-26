Luciana Berger selected for Finchley and Golders Green

Previously Labour MP for Liverpool Wavertree, Luciana Berger has now been selected by the Liberal Democrats for Finchley and Golders Green in north London:

In a letter addressed to her Liverpool Wavertree constituents posted on Twitter, Ms Berger says she made the decision with her husband, with whom she has two children. “Balancing personal and professional responsibilities is complicated for everyone,” she writes. “As a family, we have had to make a decision about how best to navigate work and raising our young children.”… She adds they had decided to move to London after the next general election “after a great deal of thought”. [BBC]

Thanks are due to former Lib Dem PPC, Clareine Enderby, who has been vocal in her positive tweeting about this news in the last day.

The local party chair, Gerry FitzGerald, welcomed the news, saying:

Luciana lives in the constituency, has a track record as a dedicated, hard-working MP and has an unwavering determination to see an end to the Brexit chaos now engulfing us. She has the full support of myself, the whole Barnet executive and the former candidate for the constituency Clareine Enderby. We believe she will be a brilliant candidate in Finchley and Golders Green. This is an exciting and invigorating development for the Lib Dems in Barnet. Our membership has quadrupled in four years (welcome to all who have just joined us!).

