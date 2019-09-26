First Labour council by-election gain from Conservatives for other three months
Five council by-elections this week, and five Lib Dem candidates too, one up on the last time these seats wards were contested.
Tilgate, Crawley
The candidature of Angharad Old for the Lib Dems meant a welcome return to the ballot paper for the party in this ward after not standing last time.
Result to come.
Alexandra, Ipswich
The Liberal Democrat candidate was Henry Williams in a ward where the party won regularly until coalition and since fell as low as finishing fifth. But now, the party is back in second:
Icknield, Luton
Steve Moore ran for the Liberal Democrats in what turned out to be the first Labour gain from the Conservatives in over three months– but still a contest in which the Labour vote fell.
Sweyne Park and Grange, Rochford
Lisa Newport was the Lib Dem pick in this ward, and with the team ran up a big vote increase, turning the ward into a very promising prospect for future contests:
Three Bridges, West Sussex
David Anderson stood for the Liberal Democrats.
Result to come.
These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.
Get by-election results by email
If you sign up for my daily email with the latest pieces from this site, you’ll also get included as a little bonus the full set of council by-election results each week:
There are no comments