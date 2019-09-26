Five council by-elections this week, and five Lib Dem candidates too, one up on the last time these seats wards were contested.

Tilgate, Crawley

The candidature of Angharad Old for the Lib Dems meant a welcome return to the ballot paper for the party in this ward after not standing last time.

Result to come.

Alexandra, Ipswich

The Liberal Democrat candidate was Henry Williams in a ward where the party won regularly until coalition and since fell as low as finishing fifth. But now, the party is back in second:

Icknield, Luton

Steve Moore ran for the Liberal Democrats in what turned out to be the first Labour gain from the Conservatives in over three months– but still a contest in which the Labour vote fell.

Sweyne Park and Grange, Rochford

Lisa Newport was the Lib Dem pick in this ward, and with the team ran up a big vote increase, turning the ward into a very promising prospect for future contests:

Three Bridges, West Sussex

David Anderson stood for the Liberal Democrats.

Result to come.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

Get by-election results by email

If you sign up for my daily email with the latest pieces from this site, you’ll also get included as a little bonus the full set of council by-election results each week:



Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Name * First Last

What would you like to receive? * Liberal Democrat Newswire: monthly newsletter Mark Pack blog posts and council by-election results: max 1 email per day Lib Dem news from www.LibDems.org.uk and the media: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from Scotland: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from Wales: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from London: max 1 email per day Polling UnPacked (political opinion polling news): max 1 email per day If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.