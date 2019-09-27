Richard Kemp to contest Liverpool Wavertree for Lib Dems

Following the decision by Luciana Berger to fight the constituency where she lives in north London, Richard Kemp is going to fight her Liverpool Wavertree constituency for the Liberal Democrats.

On his blog, he writes:

Liverpool has been the proverbial two horse race between Liverpool and Labour since 1973. The last Tory councillor in Liverpool was elected 25 years ago and is now a Lib Dem member. The Greens are confined to a couple of wards in the Riverside Constituency. Liverpool Wavertree is a constituency with a 70% remain majority and that is the new dividing line in British politics. Old Party allegiances are being cast aside as people decide whether they are internationalists and outward looking or little Brits and inward looking. On the right we have a Brexit of which the best option, although unacceptable, would be Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement. On the left we have the Corbynistas demanding, within three months a peoples Brexit. This is a Unicorn because the basic concepts which they propose, especially abandoning the freedom of movement of labour and capital which is at the heart of the EU. The majority of people in Britain reject both a Brexit or a Lexit.

Good luck, Richard.

There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here, and some starter advice for the newly selected here.

