Continuing the pattern of eye-catching selections by the Liberal Democrats for seats held by senior Conservatives, Phillip Lee is set to contest Wokingham constituency against John Redwood:

Tory defector Phillip Lee will challenge arch-Brexiteer John Redwood for his Berkshire seat in an upcoming general election.

The former justice minister told activists on Saturday of his plans to stand in Wokingham for the Liberal Democrats, where the party will attempt to overturn the Conservative Paty’s 18,798-vote majority.

Mr Redwood, a long-standing Eurosceptic, has held the seat since 1987, and the constituency has consistently elected Conservative MPs since the 1950s.

However, the Liberal Democrats have set their sights on winning the seat with their anti-Brexit message, as Wokingham voted to Remain by 56.7 per cent to 43.3 per cent in the 2016 referendum.

Dr Lee, who currently represents the neighbouring seat of Bracknell, told The Independent: “I don’t think Wokingham is being represented well by the incumbent MP. [The Independent]