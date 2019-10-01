New YouGov polling shows Lib Dem message on Brexit is getting through

I’ve often commented on how Lib Dems need to keep on bashing away at communicating the party’s stance about Brexit because, given the limited attention most people give to politics, we’re a long way still from ‘everyone’ knowing where the party stands.

Good news though, and a sign of why such persistent is rewarding, comes with the latest YouGov polling. There’s still a good way to go, but the party is getting there. The proportion of people who say the party is anti-Brexit has risen from 53% to 70%:

A key breakdown from these figures is the percentage of Remain voters who think each party is anti-Brexit:

Lib Dems: 80%

Labour: 33%

All hail the 3% who think the Brexit Party is anti-Brexit.

Get polling news and analysis by email

Sign up here if you would like to receive the Polling UnPacked occasional email newsletter, highlighting the best in analysis and news about British political opinion polling from a carefully curated range of high-quality sites (no more than one email a day and usually much less frequent):

Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Name * First Last If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.