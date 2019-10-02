Winning at every level: the Lib Dem recipe for success

To secure long-term success for the Liberal Democrats, and to turn our ideals into reality, we need to win at all levels. And that means we need to change the way we do things in the party, as I’ve written for Liberal Democrat Voice:

We should never forget that elections at all levels matter. They directly give us the chance to implement our vision for a liberal democrat society in more communities, and they also are the springboard to future success in elections at other levels. We saw that so clearly this May, where put more Lib Dems into power and set us up win a record number of MEPs, not to mention putting us very much back on the national political map. But the truth is too much of our organisation, especially at the federal level, often defaults to acting as if only the next Westminster contest really matters.

You can read the piece in full on Liberal Democrat Voice here.

If you sign up for my blog posts digest you’ll get a handy one-a-day email with links to all the latest posts. You can also sign up for a range of other lists, including Liberal Democrat Newswire – a monthly newsletter about the party. Just pick the options you’d like on the sign-up form.