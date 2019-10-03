Nicola Horlick to stand for the Liberal Democrats in Chelsea and Fulham

Another eye-catching selection for the Liberal Democrats ahead of the next general election with Nicola Horlick in Chelsea and Fulham:

Nicola Horlick, nicknamed “superwoman” for both her skills in finance and her ability to manage family life, has long been connected to the Liberal Democrats and to Chelsea & Fulham. Living in the area, working in Hammersmith, Nicola is ready to turn what was once a safe Tory seat into a win for the Liberal Democrats and Remain… Nicola has supported the Liberal Democrats all her life and, like her sense of social justice, it’s in her blood. Her father was Michael Gayford, our candidate in the 1970s for the Wirral constituency, and Nicola grew up in a family steeped in political debate. Now she feels it’s her time to step forward.

It’s striking how many people relatively new to electoral politics but with a very impressive set of professional achievements are being attracted to stand as Liberal Democrats for the next election.

There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here, and some starter advice for the newly selected here.

Keep up with news about Lib Dem selections

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat selections appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)



Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Name * First Last

What stories would you like alerts for? * Election law and electoral administration news Liberal Democrat conference Liberal Democrat candidate selection news If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.