Former Conservative Cabinet minister joins the Liberal Democrats

ITV reports of another high-profile recruit for the Liberal Democrats, fuelled by Brexit:

The former Loughborough and Charnwood MP Stephen Dorrell has joined the Liberal Democrats, urging other liberals in the Conservative Party and social democrats in Labour to now “break cover”. He was a Conservative MP for 36 years and served as a minister in the Margaret Thatcher and John Major governments. In 2019 Dorrell left the Conservative Party and joined Change UK, where he stood in the European Parliament election for the West Midlands constituency, but failed to get elected.

Meanwhile, in other news of British politics being reconfigured by Brexit, the Sunday Times reports:

A leading Tory Brexit rebel has struck a secret deal with the Liberal Democrats in what is the first significant move towards the formation of a “remain alliance” at the general election. The Liberal Democrats have agreed to stand aside to help former Conservative Dominic Grieve save his Beaconsfield seat, paving the way for a Brexit showdown at the ballot box… Following talks with party bosses, Grieve’s Lib Dem opponent in Beaconsfield, Rob Castell, has agreed to stand down. This could pave the way for the Greens to do the same. Campaigners for a People’s Vote are also likely to urge Labour voters to hold their noses and back Grieve in order to maximise votes in parliament for a new referendum.

